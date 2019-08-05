PHA kicks off monsoon tree plantation

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Monday kicked off monsoon tree plantation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Monday kicked off monsoon tree plantation.

Chairman PHA, Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood and Chairman Punjab education Foundation (PEF) Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi planted saplings in Dhoke Syedan Union Council of PP-12.

The ceremony was attended by political and social personalities, volunteers and a large number of students who took part in the plantation.

The saplings for the plantation campaign were provided by the PHA, the Chairman PHA said adding that local residents would be responsible for watering and protecting them from trespassing.

School children and government officials would participate in the plantation campaign which started today.

The Chairman said, PHA was taking solid steps to enhance beauty of the city.

The plantation campaign aims to raise awareness among the people and give them plants to grow at home.

"The people will own the plants and save them for the future," he said.