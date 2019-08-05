UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Kicks Off Monsoon Tree Plantation

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:04 PM

PHA kicks off monsoon tree plantation

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Monday kicked off monsoon tree plantation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Monday kicked off monsoon tree plantation.

Chairman PHA, Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood and Chairman Punjab education Foundation (PEF) Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi planted saplings in Dhoke Syedan Union Council of PP-12.

The ceremony was attended by political and social personalities, volunteers and a large number of students who took part in the plantation.

The saplings for the plantation campaign were provided by the PHA, the Chairman PHA said adding that local residents would be responsible for watering and protecting them from trespassing.

School children and government officials would participate in the plantation campaign which started today.

The Chairman said, PHA was taking solid steps to enhance beauty of the city.

The plantation campaign aims to raise awareness among the people and give them plants to grow at home.

"The people will own the plants and save them for the future," he said.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi From Government Punjab Education Foundation PP-12

Recent Stories

National Assembly session adjourned

13 seconds ago

Syria resumes Idlib air strikes after scrapping ce ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Waste Management Company chalks out sanitat ..

1 minute ago

US stocks open lower on US-China trade war fears, ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab University expresses solidarity with Kashmi ..

11 minutes ago

Escalating LOC tension harms citizens on both side ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.