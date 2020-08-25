PHA planted 2.3 mln trees during two years

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has taken multiple steps during last two years to provide state of the art facilities to the visitors besides improving the condition of all public parks.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi said on Tuesday that PHA had planted around 2.3 million trees, saplings and plants in the provincial capital during last two years, adding that PHA was working on multiple projects to extend green belts, maintain the parks of the city and maintain playgrounds. He said that Authority was working on all the domains to make the city a center of recreation for its citizens and a pride for the country.

He said that PHA had planted city's first urban forest inspired by miyawaki method in Shadman Market Park in which around 9,000 various types of plants and saplings were planted. He said that with this Japanese technique plant growth was 10 time faster than the normal plant and it would grow into trees in coming few months.

He asserted that around 51 urban forest (Miyawaki) would be planted in the city to tackle environment challenges.

While giving some details regarding last two years performance of the department, he said all the major parks of the provincial capital including Jillani Parks (Race Course Park), Bagh-e-Jinnah, Greater Iqbal Parks, Jallo Botanical Garden and Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park were equipped with latest recreational facilities for the families and visitors.

He elaborated that Butterfly House was established in board of Revenue Society near Johar Town with a low budget and large number of youth particularly children daily visited there.

He maintained that five species of butterflies, some of them from northern areas, were in the house. The DG added in addition to butterfly house, the departments has set up a mini 'Fruit Garden' where various types of fruit trees including black plum (Kala Jamun), mango, grapefruit, orange, mulberry, and berry have been planted. He said that these fruits have turned the environment pleasant for residents as well as birds.

Jawad Qureshi asserted that besides maintaining all the small and large public parks of the city, the authority had established a selfie point for the visitors of Jillani Park, adding that this selfie point has the words, "I love Lahore". He cited that selfie point was the great opportunity for the visitor to save their memories in audio-visual record.

PHA DG said that during the last two years the department had also arranged mega fireworks at Greater Iqbal Park to celebrate the independence of the country. He said that PHA had organized a 'Spring Festival' in which painting competition, tableau competition, cat show, bird show, cut flower show, stage plays, mushaira, fireworks, vintage car rally and much more events were took place to entertain Lahorites.