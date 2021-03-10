PHA to ensure Halal food products at import, export stage

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) has decided to control food products at import and export stage for ensuring quality and Halal ingredients.

Talking to APP, Director General Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA), Akhtar A. Bughio said that PHA would establish offices at Port Qasim, Karachi Port Trust and Gwadar Port to examine the Halal status of the food items.

He said that all imported, exported, and manufactured products shall be made traceable by introducing QR codes where customers and consumers will have access to know the detailed information of the products being Halal or Haram by just single click using mobile application. Moreover, all the products being manufactured in Pakistan will bear Halal Logo as endorsement of being certified Halal product.

PHA authority is responsible for ascertaining the Halal status of the products, process and services maintained and monitored at all time in local market as well as products being imported/ exported, he added.

The PHA has also set a target to make Pakistan trend setter in Global Halal Industry through continuous improvement and innovations by assuring global community trust and confidence in Halal products and services.

Furthermore, PHA will promote trade and commerce of Pakistan's Halal products in the national and international markets.

To a question, he said that the worth of Halal trade in international market was approximately, of trillion Dollars. Mostly, non-Muslims countries are playing leading role in Halal trade. Pakistan, despite being a Muslim country has a nominal share in this emerging market.

The scope of the Halal sector also covers a wide range of items such as food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food supplements, he added.

Talking about the provision of halal meat to public, he said that all slaughterhouses will be registered and certified from PHA adding that his authority is also working to facilitate slaughterhouses for business growth. PHA would also build public-private collaborations to explore business opportunities adding that "We should also target trade with China and GCC countries where there is big scope of meat exports".

Commenting about the export of meat and other halal products, he said that it is high time for Pakistan business to compete and raise standards of Pakistani products and services. PHA has also initiated MoU/ MRA with SFDA and looking forward with other countries to resolve the issues of Halal industry on priority to promote export opportunities. However, our business community needs to meet up international requirements for getting certifications as no country can compete in global market without compliance to importing country requirements.

The DG said the purpose of this authority was to promote imports and exports, trade and commerce at inter- provincial and international level in Halal articles and processes. Therefore, the authority would also coordinate with national and international organizations for strengthening the Halal sector and promote and encourage establishment of libraries and laboratories for the purpose of developing Halal sector.

