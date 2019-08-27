PHA to organize mega tree plantation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi will organize Mega Tree Plantation on Aug 28 under 'Plant for Pakistan Program' of the government

According to a PHA spokesman, the authority on the directives of Chairman PHA, Asif Mehmood has finalized all the arrangements for the Mega Tree Plantation under which over 5000 saplings of different species would be planted at Expressway near Fazaia Colony.

He said, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem Ul Haque, Chief Organizer, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Saif Ullah Khan Niazi and General Secretary PTI, Amir Mehmood Kiyani would be guests of honor at the occasion.

He said, parliamentarians, students, representatives of the administration, volunteers and civil society members would take part in the plantation.

He said the PHA was running a plantation campaign as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it would continue till the end of September.

He informed that PHA was organizing different programs to sensitize the citizens. To encourage plantation and to turn the city into a green town, the authority had prepared a proper plan which was being implemented, he added.

He said the students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the campaign.

The PHA was providing plants free of charge to the citizens during the monsoon plantation campaign. Maximum saplings would be planted in different areas of the city, he added.

Efforts would also be made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, he said.