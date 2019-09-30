PHA to plant seasonal flowers at green-belts: Janjua

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua has said that seasonal flowers would be planted at green-belts of the city under beautification plan.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that the PHA striving to make city beautiful, adding that all possible resources were being utilised for this purpose and citizens would get positive results soon.

He said that cleanliness and trimming of saplings work was continued at green-belts under Metro route where more saplings would also be planted.

The PHA chairman said that a comprehensive plan had been prepared to bring more changes to the green-belts of the city. He said that the PHA administration would made clean and green Punjab mission successful. He said that plantation of seasonal flowers at green-belts would help increase beauty of the city.