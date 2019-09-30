UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA To Plant Seasonal Flowers At Green-belts: Janjua

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:47 PM

PHA to plant seasonal flowers at green-belts: Janjua

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua has said that seasonal flowers would be planted at green-belts of the city under beautification plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua has said that seasonal flowers would be planted at green-belts of the city under beautification plan.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that the PHA striving to make city beautiful, adding that all possible resources were being utilised for this purpose and citizens would get positive results soon.

He said that cleanliness and trimming of saplings work was continued at green-belts under Metro route where more saplings would also be planted.

The PHA chairman said that a comprehensive plan had been prepared to bring more changes to the green-belts of the city. He said that the PHA administration would made clean and green Punjab mission successful. He said that plantation of seasonal flowers at green-belts would help increase beauty of the city.

Related Topics

Punjab Metro All

Recent Stories

Rohail, Hammad hit half centuries for Northern

7 minutes ago

Only 15.1 overs possible on day two in Abbottabad

17 minutes ago

18 companies receive CSR label: Dubai Chamber

21 minutes ago

RTA accelerates efforts to start shuttle service t ..

3 minutes ago

Northamptonshire re-sign Pakistan all-rounder Fahe ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Suggests US House Intelligence Chairman Shou ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.