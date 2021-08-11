PHA to plant trees at 20 sites through Miyawaki technique

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant trees at twenty sites in and around Faisalabad city through Miyawaki technique.

Director General PHA Asim Ejaz Cheema, while talking to APP, informed that Miyawaki was a Japanese botanist who introduced a new technique which helps to grow forests in 20 to 30 years, whereas normally a forest takes more than 100 years for complete growth.

The sites designated for Miyawaki technique plantation include--- D-Ground, Green Belt Susan Road, Peenganwali Ground, Canal Park Sammundri Road, Gulshan-e-Ali Park, Green Belt Sammundri Road, Kashmir Park, Rakh Branch Canal near Steam Power House, Rakh Branch Canal near LGS, Rakh Branch Canal near Treat Bakers Chowk, Rakh Branch Canal near Telecom Office, Club Road near Paramedics College, Lyallpur College, Crescent Park, Millat Town C-block Park, Narwala Road near Kabotranwala Chowk, Jhang Road near Airport Chowk Park, Jhang Road near Agriculture College and Kaleem Shaheed Park.