PHA to water green areas through drip irrigation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to water green areas through drip irrigation which will save 70% of water.

Director General PHA Asima Ejaz Cheema on Saturday said the authority had planned to adopt modern technology for improving its services.

In this connection, drip irrigation system would also be installed in its green areas to irrigate plants according to water requirements.

For this purpose, experts of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Ayub AgriculturalResearch Institute (AARI) were being taken on board to finalise the project, she said and addedthe PHA had also constituted a committee to expedite its work on it.