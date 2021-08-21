UrduPoint.com

PHA To Water Green Areas Through Drip Irrigation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 03:52 PM

PHA to water green areas through drip irrigation

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to water green areas through drip irrigation which will save 70% of water

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to water green areas through drip irrigation which will save 70% of water.

Director General PHA Asima Ejaz Cheema on Saturday said the authority had planned to adopt modern technology for improving its services.

In this connection, drip irrigation system would also be installed in its green areas to irrigate plants according to water requirements.

For this purpose, experts of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Ayub AgriculturalResearch Institute (AARI) were being taken on board to finalise the project, she said and addedthe PHA had also constituted a committee to expedite its work on it.

Related Topics

Technology Water University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

IGCF Manager discusses 6 pillars on communications ..

IGCF Manager discusses 6 pillars on communications strategy

11 minutes ago
 Nazeer Ahmad made additional FESCO CFO

Nazeer Ahmad made additional FESCO CFO

4 minutes ago
 Putin Says CSTO Leaders to Discuss Afghanistan on ..

Putin Says CSTO Leaders to Discuss Afghanistan on Monday

4 minutes ago
 Providing 24-hours clean,safe water to animals imp ..

Providing 24-hours clean,safe water to animals improves, milk, meat production

4 minutes ago
 Pre-season training camp for white-ball players to ..

Pre-season training camp for white-ball players to get underway

10 minutes ago
 Man found dead in faisalabad

Man found dead in faisalabad

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.