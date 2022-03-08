The construction of the first underground water tank with a storage capacity of nearly 100,000 gallons which is part of the rainwater harvesting system project worth Rs 50 million, has been completed in Rawal Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The construction of the first underground water tank with a storage capacity of nearly 100,000 gallons which is part of the rainwater harvesting system project worth Rs 50 million, has been completed in Rawal Park.

The project is being executed by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi to reduce the use of clean water in parks.

According to Director General PHA, Zaheer Ahmed Jappa, the project would enable the authority to collect rainwater in various parks of Rawalpindi city which would be used for irrigation in parks and other plantation sites of the city.

Water supply systems would also be installed in the parks besides constructing water filling stations to fill water tankers, he said.

"The second such tank is under construction at Liaquat Bagh while two others would be built in Commercial Market and Allama Iqbal Park. All four tanks would have a capacity of over 300,000 gallons." The underground water tanks are being constructed to conserve rainwater through this eco-friendly project, he said.

The project would help save clean water being used for irrigation proposes, he said adding, PHA Rawalpindi was installing rainwater harvesting system to reduce the use of clean water.

Over 300,000 gallons of underground clean water would be saved through this project, he added.

"Ongoing scheme would not only save water but also help raise level of the underground water table," he said, adding that the basic aim of the project was to increase water level in the city and to address water shortage issues.

After success of this pilot project, more rainwater harvesting systems would be installed in other areas of the town, he added.

To a question he said that spring plantation had been started in all parks of the city besides Murree.

He said, "We also identified the parks and sites in Murree for installation of a rain harvesting system." The beautification drive in the city would be launched soon, he said adding, PHA was utilizing all available resources to make the city a model town.

The students were also being encouraged to plant saplings in their homes and nearby areas to make their environment neat and clean.

