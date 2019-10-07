PHA's Tree Plantation Campaign Continues
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:33 PM
Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Ghulam Farid on Monday planted saplings in G-1 Block Park, Johar Town under the 'Clean & Green Pakistan' tree plantation campaign
On this occasion, the students of Punjab University (PU) Agriculture Department also gave 1,000 plants to the PHA.
PHA Project Director Horticulture (Zone-1) Javed Hamid, Deputy Director Zahirul Hassan, Director Marketing Aamir Ibrahim and other PHA officers were also present.