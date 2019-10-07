UrduPoint.com
PHA's Tree Plantation Campaign Continues

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:33 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Ghulam Farid on Monday planted saplings in G-1 Block Park, Johar Town under the 'Clean & Green Pakistan' tree plantation campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Ghulam Farid on Monday planted saplings in G-1 Block Park, Johar Town under the 'Clean & Green Pakistan' tree plantation campaign.

On this occasion, the students of Punjab University (PU) Agriculture Department also gave 1,000 plants to the PHA.

PHA Project Director Horticulture (Zone-1) Javed Hamid, Deputy Director Zahirul Hassan, Director Marketing Aamir Ibrahim and other PHA officers were also present.

