Philippines Alerts Public To Avoid Exposure To Wild Birds Amid Bird Flu Outbreaks

April 02, 2022

The Philippines' health department on Friday called on public to avoid direct contact with wild birds, sick birds, or people who come into contact with infected birds following avian influenza outbreaks in some parts of the country

MANILA, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) --:The Philippines' health department on Friday called on public to avoid direct contact with wild birds, sick birds, or people who come into contact with infected birds following avian influenza outbreaks in some parts of the country.

"Practice minimum public health standards and ensure food, especially bird meat, is properly prepared," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said at a virtual press conference.

Vergeire said the bird to human transmission of avian flu is "very rare," but still warning people of vigilance to stem the spread of the virus.

Vergeire issued the warning after the Department of Agriculture confirmed bird flu outbreaks affecting ducks and quails farms in at least four provinces.

