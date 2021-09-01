PICSS partnered with AAA Associates to undertake 1,00,000 tree plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :AAA Associates and Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) 1,00,000 plantation drive inaugurated here at Punjab House Park under the Prime Minister's call for tree plantation.

Ambassador of the European Union Ms Androulla Kaminara chaired the inauguration ceremony along with the other diplomats and dignitaries including Mountaineer Misbah Baig and former Senator Sahar Kamran.

Director AAA Associates Usman Iqbal and Managing Director AAA Associates Shahazad Ali Kiani were present on the occasion.

Ms Androulla Kaminara lauded the AAA Associates' environmental cognizance and stressed on the significant of reforestation and its implications for the future.

Speaking on the occasion Director AAA Associates Usman Iqbal said, "This is an important afforestation initiative of AAA Associates to maintain the ecological balance of nature.

Our future generations are going to benefit from our today's conscientious decision. We have pledged to make the environs beautiful and green", he added.

Emphasizing the need to protect and conserve the environment MD AAA Associates Shahazad Ali Kiani said, "AAA Associates has always considered green environment as a priority. It helps purify the air, prevent soil erosion, shelter for wildlife, and saves our energy through shading. We propagate sustainable ways in all our business practices that help our nature as well."In August, under the monsoon plantation drive AAA Associates planted 100,000 saplings at the site near Simly Dam.