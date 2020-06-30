PKI for waiving off interest on agriculture loans

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Chaudhary Muhammad Anwar urged upon government to waive off interest on agriculture loans.

In a press conference here on Tuesday, Chairman (PKI) Chaudhary Muhammad Anwar expressed concern over sale of poor quality fertilizers and pesticides.

PKI chairman urged the government to take notice of sale of fake pesticides and fertilizers. He also urged the government to waive off interest on agriculture loans. The government should also gave one year relaxation period for payment of the agriculture loans.

On this occasion, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Imran Warriach, Zulfiqar Hussain and some others were also present.