PKI Holds Protest Against 'shortage Of Bardana'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 04:33 PM

PKI holds Protest against 'shortage of bardana'

:Pakistan Kissan Itihad(PKI) have held protest over the 'shortage of bardana' (gunny bags) at wheat procurement centers

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Kissan Itihad(PKI) have held protest over the 'shortage of bardana' (gunny bags) at wheat procurement centers.

Whereas, President of PKI, Zulfikar Awan demanded the government of purchasing wheat until the last seed harvested in their fields.

Talking to APP, he lamented that Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO) had reduced wheat purchase target to five lakh tons, from the earlier set target of six lakh tons.

Terming it a wrong policy, he claimed the bardana have run short at wheat procurement centres because all available stock was distributed causing its shortage.

