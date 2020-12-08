Plan devised to get bumper crop of Baharia sunflower

The agriculture department has evolved a comprehensive plan for getting bumper crop of Baharia sunflower cultivation in the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The agriculture department has evolved a comprehensive plan for getting bumper crop of Baharia sunflower cultivation in the province.

Deputy Director Research Information Unit Mudassar Abbas said on Tuesday that Punjab had been divided into three parts for cultivation of sunflower as per climatic conditions of different areas of the province. He said that as per the devised plan, most suitable time for Baharia cultivation of sunflower in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Multan, Vehari and Bahawalnagar districts is from January 01 to 31 and in Muzaffarharh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Lodhran, Rajanpur and Bhakhar suitable time is form January 10 to February 10 while for Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Attock, Narowal, Rawalpindi Gujrat, Chakwal and Faisalabad districts best cultivation time is form January 25 to end of February.

He advised the growers to follow the cultivation schedule to get bumper yield, while late sowing could not only damage quality of the grain but also cause a loss to produce. He said that growers should cultivate approved sunflower varietieslike Hi-sun-33, Hi-sun-39, Agora-4, NK-278, FH-331, DK-4040, G-101 and 64-A-93 because these varieties were not only disease resistant but also give bumper yield.