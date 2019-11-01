Planning Vital To Prevent Cotton Crop From Negative Impact Of Pink Bollworm
Fri 01st November 2019
The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers that adoption of effective planning during winter season can be helpful for preventing the next cotton crop from harmful impact of pink bollworm
A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said on Friday that farmers must ensure grazing of goats and sheep in the fields so that immature pods become their food and this would help in eliminating the larvae of pink bollworm.
He said cotton sticks must be handled in proper recommended way so that the worms present on the sticks get destroyed.