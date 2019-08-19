UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Plant For Pakistan Day' Marked

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 06:19 PM

'Plant for Pakistan Day' marked

On the directives of Prime Minister and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the 'Plant for Pakistan Day' was marked at the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :On the directives of Prime Minister and Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, the 'Plant for Pakistan Day' was marked at the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Monday.

SALU Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr.

Parveen Shah planted two saplings of indigenous trees on the campus premises along with VC, Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Raza Bhatti, Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Deans, Registrar, Faculty Members and officers.

The participants also planted a number of saplings on the campus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Pakistan Day Shikarpur Khairpur

Recent Stories

Prime Minister extends Army Chief's tenure in view ..

2 minutes ago

Zero tolerance for Indian content on TV channels: ..

3 minutes ago

Diya football academy wins fair play trophy

3 minutes ago

UCP wins 3 medals on opening day of inter-varsity ..

3 minutes ago

Govt accords 3-year extension in service to COAS G ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Industry Minister Speaks Against Ban on Ti ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.