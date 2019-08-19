'Plant for Pakistan Day' marked

On the directives of Prime Minister and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the 'Plant for Pakistan Day' was marked at the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :On the directives of Prime Minister and Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, the 'Plant for Pakistan Day' was marked at the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Monday.

SALU Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr.

Parveen Shah planted two saplings of indigenous trees on the campus premises along with VC, Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Raza Bhatti, Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Deans, Registrar, Faculty Members and officers.

The participants also planted a number of saplings on the campus.