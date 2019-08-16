Plant for Pakistan Day to be observed on Sunday

The 'Plant for Pakistan Day' would be observed on Sunday, Aug 18, across the Division and a number of saplings would be planted by the government departments, educational institutions and representatives of civil society

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The 'Plant for Pakistan Day' would be observed on Sunday , Aug 18, across the Division and a number of saplings would be planted by the government departments, educational institutions and representatives of civil society

Giving details of the programmes, Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti said that all government departments of four districts of Faisalabad Division had been asked for planting saplings with the help of officers/ officials, teachers and students at the available sites of their educational institutions.

He said that a cycle race would be held on the day at Guttwala and the participants would plant saplings at Guttwala Forest prior to starting the cycle race.

He said that the Municipal Corporation, FDA, PHA, Municipal Committees and other government institutions would hold mass tree plantation campaign on the 'Plant for Pakistan Day'.