Plant for Punjab Day on Aug 7 in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood Tuesday said that Plant for Punjab Day would be observed actively on August 7 and in this regard all arrangements made by the forest department were complete.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday.

The Commissioner said that all possible steps would be taken for the promotion of Urban Forest in all the four districts.

"In Sargodha district 30,000 saplings would be planted at seven different places on August 7, whereas a total of 240,000 saplings would be planted in three districts of the division---Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar on August 7".

Divisional Forest Officer, Nisar-ul-Haq informed the meeting that the Forest department was observing 'Plant for Parliamentarians Week' from August 1 to 7 in which 52,000 saplings were being planted across the division.

He further said that a total of 380,000 saplings would be planted in the four districts by August 7.

"Parks and Horticulture Authority would plant 15,000 saplings on Plant for Punjab Day on August 7 in the city", he said.

The meeting was attended by Conservator Forests Mehr Mohammad Azeem, Divisional Forest Officer Nisar-ul- Haq and Mehr Mohammad Asif, Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi and Director General PHA Yasir Bhatti.