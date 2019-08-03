UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plant Wise Program To Protect Crops, Meet Fodder Demand: Mohibullah

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:55 PM

Plant Wise Program to protect crops, meet fodder demand: Mohibullah

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Saturday said that objectives behind establishment of Plant Wise Program and Plant Clinic would help protecting crops and gardens besides reducing agriculture losses and to meet fodder need

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Saturday said that objectives behind establishment of Plant Wise Program and Plant Clinic would help protecting crops and gardens besides reducing agriculture losses and to meet fodder need.

He expressed these views while addressing inaugural ceremony of Plant Clinic held at Swat. Secretary Agriculture Mohammad Israr Khan, Director General Agriculture Toseeh Mohammad and other concerned officers were also present.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking keen interest to develop agriculture sector and the government is planning to increase funds for the sector equal to amount that have been spent by previous governments to improve this important sector during last 70 years.

He said that creating awareness among farmers regarding insects and agriculture diseases that is vital to fulfill the demand of fodder in the country.

Mohibullah while explaining the Plant Wise Program said that the system has been operationalized in more than 33 countries where farmers successfully get solution of their problems relating to agriculture sector.

He appreciated the core segments of the program and said that it would also establish national and international liaison of farmers in agriculture markets. He said that purpose of the program is also to increase the chances of collateral cooperation in agri businesses which would help boost of country's economy.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Agriculture Agri Market Government

Recent Stories

Three journalists slain in Mexico in a week

43 seconds ago

All set to celebrate Independence Day with zeal: D ..

45 seconds ago

City Traffic Police Lahore awareness campaign cont ..

47 seconds ago

Insaf Lawyers Forum vows struggle against corrupti ..

48 seconds ago

Facebook announces new partnership with the Lahore ..

19 minutes ago

Services of PAC President Ahmed Shah for art, cult ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.