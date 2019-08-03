Plant Wise Program to protect crops, meet fodder demand: Mohibullah

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Saturday said that objectives behind establishment of Plant Wise Program and Plant Clinic would help protecting crops and gardens besides reducing agriculture losses and to meet fodder need

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Saturday said that objectives behind establishment of Plant Wise Program and Plant Clinic would help protecting crops and gardens besides reducing agriculture losses and to meet fodder need.

He expressed these views while addressing inaugural ceremony of Plant Clinic held at Swat. Secretary Agriculture Mohammad Israr Khan, Director General Agriculture Toseeh Mohammad and other concerned officers were also present.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking keen interest to develop agriculture sector and the government is planning to increase funds for the sector equal to amount that have been spent by previous governments to improve this important sector during last 70 years.

He said that creating awareness among farmers regarding insects and agriculture diseases that is vital to fulfill the demand of fodder in the country.

Mohibullah while explaining the Plant Wise Program said that the system has been operationalized in more than 33 countries where farmers successfully get solution of their problems relating to agriculture sector.

He appreciated the core segments of the program and said that it would also establish national and international liaison of farmers in agriculture markets. He said that purpose of the program is also to increase the chances of collateral cooperation in agri businesses which would help boost of country's economy.