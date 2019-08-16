UrduPoint.com
Plantation Campaign '1 Person, 2 Trees' To Be Launched On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 07:19 PM

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :A tree plantation campaign titled " One person, Two trees" will be launched from August 18 in Naushahro Feroze district.

A meeting was held on Friday to finalize arrangement in the regard with deputy commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahujo in chair.

The DC stressed upon officers of all government departments to make proper arrangements for planting saplings at their respective offices particularly maximum saplings to be planted at all public sector educational institutions.

He further instructed officers of Health, Local government, Irrigation, Agriculture, Public Health Engineering and other departments to plant as many trees as possible and take their care as well.

