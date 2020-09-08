Plantation campaign launched

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the campaign and was accompanied by senior administrative officers, research experts and professors of various departments

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the campaign and was accompanied by senior administrative officers, research experts and professors of various departments.

While addressing, she appreciated the government's 'Clean Green Pakistan' initiative, which was the 1st of its kind in the country being appreciated globally.

He said"Planting a tree is perpetual charity and plants are the above in it which is also Sunnah."The VC stressed the participants to not only plant a tree but also make sure and look after till its full grooming which was bigger issue than plantation. She asked all employees to work hard for this campaign.