Plantation ceremony held at college

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A plantation ceremony was held at Government Girls Degree College here on Wednesday.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ferdous Rai, Principal Dr Sairan Khanum, teachers and students planted saplings.

On this occasion, Ferdous Rai appreciated the participants of the event and saidplantation was the only way to make the city green besides ending pollution.

She also appealed to people to plant the maximum saplings and look after them.