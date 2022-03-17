Plantation Drive held on Green Pakistan day at SALU

Plantation drive held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, in connection with Green Pakistan Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Plantation drive held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, in connection with Green Pakistan Day.

A ceremony was also held on tree planting and importance of plants.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Nawab Khan Wassan was the Chief guest on the occasion while Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto presided over the function.

They started planting trees in the lawn of the University. After that detail information on the importance of plants was provided in the auditorium of the university which was attended by students of SALU besides forest department officials, teachers and others.

Addressing the participants, the Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Nawab Wassan said that plants are essential for the survival of our life and these trees give us tons of fresh oxygen.

He urged all the participants to take part in the tree plantation campaign and plant two trees of their own.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said that SALU, despite its very limited resources, definitely contributes to such useful events. At the end of the ceremony, free plants were also distributed among the students and the people so that they could play their role in fulfilling the deforestation in the country by planting these plants.

A large number of students, teachers, forest staff attended the ceremony.