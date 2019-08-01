UrduPoint.com
Plantation Drive To Start From Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:03 AM

Plantation drive to start from Thursday

Like other parts of the country, plantation drive under "Plant for Pakistan Campaign", will start here from Thursday (August 1) and a large number of saplings will be planted by different institutions and citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, plantation drive under "Plant for Pakistan Campaign", will start here from Thursday (August 1) and a large number of saplings will be planted by different institutions and citizens.

In this connection a function will be held at Gattwala Forest Park under the arrangements of the Forest department in which Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti would participate as chief guest.

DG FDA Aamir Aziz, DG PHS Asif Ch, Divisional Forest Officer Wajeehud Din Ahamd and other officer would also present. Different kinds of saplings would be planted by these officers.

Meanwhile, another event will also be held at Government Technical High school D Ground Peoples Colony under the arrangements of District education Authority in connection with Plant for Pakistan Campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi and other officers would plant saplings during the ceremony.

