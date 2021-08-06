Plantation Event Held In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:31 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A plantation event was held at agriculture (extension) complex under 'Make Pakistan Green' programme here on Friday.
Director Agriculture (extension) Chaudhery Abdul Hameed planted a sapling.
Earlier, a seminar was held in which agriculture officers urged field officers and farmers to participatein the plantation drive.
Different kinds of saplings were also distributed among participants of the seminar.