Plantation event held in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A plantation event was held at agriculture (extension) complex under 'Make Pakistan Green' programme here on Friday.

Director Agriculture (extension) Chaudhery Abdul Hameed planted a sapling.

Earlier, a seminar was held in which agriculture officers urged field officers and farmers to participatein the plantation drive.

Different kinds of saplings were also distributed among participants of the seminar.