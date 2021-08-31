Plantation held at general bus stand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Under Prime Minister ten billion tree tsunami project, tree plantation drive was held at the general bus stand here Tuesday.

Assistant Administrator Rana Habibullah along with transporters planted saplings in the lawn of the stand.

Rana Habib said that like other segments of the society, transporters were standing shoulder to shoulder with the government in tree plantation drive.He added that plantation was vital for lowering the pollution level from the environment as well as provision of clean atmosphere to the people.

Rana Habib urged passengers to come forward and plant trees under 'Two Trees-Every Person' slogan.