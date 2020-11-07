UrduPoint.com
Plantation Of Big Shady Trees Being Made Under Clean And Green Drive, Says Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:25 PM

Tree-plantation drive of environment friendly trees in supervision of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was underway in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Tree-plantation drive of environment friendly trees in supervision of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was underway in the city .

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar along with Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua and DG PHA Dr Abid Mahmood planted mature trees at green belt Masoom Shah Road here on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion,Commissioner said big shady trees were being planted under Clean and Green drive.

He said that plantation of thousands of mature trees has been completed at green belts of the city.

Javed Akhtar said that pleasant change would come in the environment through plantation of Malsri trees.

Ijaz Janjua said that tree plantation was being made to enhance the beauty of the city.

DG PHA Dr Abid Mahmood said that tree plantation would help to control pollution in the environment and practical steps were being taken to promote tree plantation.

APP /sak

