Plantation only remedy to mitigate climate change impacts: Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem Wednesday said planting more and more trees was the only remedy to mitigate the impact of climate change in Pakistan

Pakistan, he said, was at risk of water scarcity. It was among the 36 most water-stressed countries in the world and seventh in the list of ten countries which had been badly affected by the climate change.

The RCCI president, in a statement, about 6 to 10 degree centigrade temperature could be reduced in different parts of the country by planting trees following the international concept of urban forestry.

He said traders were ready to join the government for its efforts to address the climate change through various steps, including tree plantation, ban on plastic bags and use of renewable energy.

The RCCI through its industry-academia linkage programme would initiate an awareness campaign, and organize seminars and workshops to make Pakistan greener.

He said the RCCI had planted more than 60, 000 plants in Rawalpindi and in collaboration with the Provincial Horticulture Authority was playing an active role in their monsoon tree plantation drive.

The chamber had already shared its suggestions with the climate ministry for better environment like inspection of commercial and private vehicles, identification of long survival trees along with area climate, ownership, curriculum, clean drinking water and rain water conservation, he added.