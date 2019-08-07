UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plantation Only Remedy To Mitigate Climate Change Impacts: Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:17 PM

Plantation only remedy to mitigate climate change impacts: Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem Wednesday said planting more and more trees was the only remedy to mitigate the impact of climate change in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem Wednesday said planting more and more trees was the only remedy to mitigate the impact of climate change in Pakistan.

Pakistan, he said, was at risk of water scarcity. It was among the 36 most water-stressed countries in the world and seventh in the list of ten countries which had been badly affected by the climate change.

The RCCI president, in a statement, about 6 to 10 degree centigrade temperature could be reduced in different parts of the country by planting trees following the international concept of urban forestry.

He said traders were ready to join the government for its efforts to address the climate change through various steps, including tree plantation, ban on plastic bags and use of renewable energy.

The RCCI through its industry-academia linkage programme would initiate an awareness campaign, and organize seminars and workshops to make Pakistan greener.

He said the RCCI had planted more than 60, 000 plants in Rawalpindi and in collaboration with the Provincial Horticulture Authority was playing an active role in their monsoon tree plantation drive.

The chamber had already shared its suggestions with the climate ministry for better environment like inspection of commercial and private vehicles, identification of long survival trees along with area climate, ownership, curriculum, clean drinking water and rain water conservation, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Water Vehicles Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

50 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad launches tree ..

2 minutes ago

Multan Development Authority removes encroachments ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan tells India to withdraw its high commissi ..

2 minutes ago

Explosion in Nigeria Leaves at Least 6 People Dead ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh govt. puts departments on high alert, cancel ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.