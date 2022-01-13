UrduPoint.com

Plantation Viable Option To Counter Climate Change Challenges: Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 02:29 PM

Plantation viable option to counter climate change challenges: Experts

The speakers at the special session at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University have said that plantation was the easiest option to counter the challenges of global warming and climate change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The speakers at the special session at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University have said that plantation was the easiest option to counter the challenges of global warming and climate change.

Appreciating PTI Government's flagship billion trees afforestation project, the speakers said the project had been globally recognized due to its effective role in combating climate change and global warming challenges.

Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Dr. Razia Sultana, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change, Jodat Ayaz, Divisional Forest Officer Peshawar, Tariq Khadim, Regional Project Director Amjad Saddique, faculty members, and students attended.

In his address, Jodat Ayaz said climate change was an international issue, which could be combated through collaborated efforts.

He said Pakistan's role in the fight against climate change has been globally appreciated after the whopping plantation under billion trees project achieved in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Following the enormous success of the first phase of the billion tree project, he said the project had been extended to the entire country after its inauguration by Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 2, 2018.

He said the role of educational institutes and universities was important in terms of the education of students regarding the importance of forestry resources in the fight against climate change and air pollution.

He appreciated Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University and other educational institutions for their active participation in different plantation campaigns.

Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Razia Sultana said that she was proud of her students and faculty's positive role in the success of the billion trees project besides creating awareness about the importance of forests in the fight against climate change and air pollution.

She said the university was actively participating in two plantation campaigns every year, which speak volumes of our commitment to support the Government's initiatives of making Pakistan lush green.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education September 2018 Government Billion

Recent Stories

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

1 hour ago
 Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

2 minutes ago
 Djokovic drawn to play Australian Open as deportat ..

Djokovic drawn to play Australian Open as deportation threat looms

2 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 36,317,927, over 2 ..

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 36,317,927, over 200,000 cases reported in 24 ho ..

2 minutes ago
 Two die in Faisalabad road accident

Two die in Faisalabad road accident

2 minutes ago
 Excise police arrest accused with 36 kg hashish

Excise police arrest accused with 36 kg hashish

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.