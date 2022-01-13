Plantation viable option to counter climate change challenges: Experts

The speakers at the special session at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University have said that plantation was the easiest option to counter the challenges of global warming and climate change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The speakers at the special session at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University have said that plantation was the easiest option to counter the challenges of global warming and climate change.

Appreciating PTI Government's flagship billion trees afforestation project, the speakers said the project had been globally recognized due to its effective role in combating climate change and global warming challenges.

Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Dr. Razia Sultana, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change, Jodat Ayaz, Divisional Forest Officer Peshawar, Tariq Khadim, Regional Project Director Amjad Saddique, faculty members, and students attended.

In his address, Jodat Ayaz said climate change was an international issue, which could be combated through collaborated efforts.

He said Pakistan's role in the fight against climate change has been globally appreciated after the whopping plantation under billion trees project achieved in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Following the enormous success of the first phase of the billion tree project, he said the project had been extended to the entire country after its inauguration by Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 2, 2018.

He said the role of educational institutes and universities was important in terms of the education of students regarding the importance of forestry resources in the fight against climate change and air pollution.

He appreciated Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University and other educational institutions for their active participation in different plantation campaigns.

Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Razia Sultana said that she was proud of her students and faculty's positive role in the success of the billion trees project besides creating awareness about the importance of forests in the fight against climate change and air pollution.

She said the university was actively participating in two plantation campaigns every year, which speak volumes of our commitment to support the Government's initiatives of making Pakistan lush green.