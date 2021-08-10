Plantation vital to address global warming: Hussain Jehanian

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi Tuesday said maximum plantation was vital to address challenges of global warming

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi Tuesday said maximum plantation was vital to address challenges of global warming.

The vision "Plant for Pakistan" will help improving agriculture, water reservoirs, food security, and health sectors, the provincial minister expressed while planting trees along Multan-Sukkur Motorway, at Shershah Inter-change.

In the future, Pakistan will emerge as an environment-friendly country at the global level. He however lamented that environmental imbalance and pollution increased significantly in the region which aggravated health issues and provision of safe drinking water.

He urged people to take part in plantation campaigns actively in order to provide a neat and clean environment to coming generations. The officials briefed the minister about the campaign and informed him that over 400,000 trees would be planted along Multan-Sukkur Motorway. Similarly, ornamental and shady trees would also be installed at Service and Rest areas. A proper mechanism has been evolved to monitor plants regularly.