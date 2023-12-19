Open Menu

PM Directs Balochsitan Govt To Resolve Farmers' Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed the provincial administration of Balochistan to resolve the problems faced by the farmers in the province including electricity supply, irrigation and others

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Zameendar Action Committee of Balochistan, asked the Balochistan chief secretary to ensure electricity supply for the agriculture tube wells in the province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Zameendar Action Committee of Balochistan, asked the Balochistan chief secretary to ensure electricity supply for the agriculture tube wells in the province.

The delegation members apprised the prime minister of the issues confronting the agriculture sector as well as the power load-shedding in Balochistan.

Prime Minister Kakar said that the welfare of the farmers was among the state's priorities.

More Stories From Agriculture