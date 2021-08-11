UrduPoint.com

PM To Launch Agri Projects In Bahawalpur To Uplift Farmers

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:17 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Bahawalpur today, where he will launch the agricultural projects aimed at increasing produce of South Punjab, at the Kisan Convention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Bahawalpur today, where he will launch the agricultural projects aimed at increasing produce of South Punjab, at the Kisan Convention.

The projects will facilitate the local farmers in getting a better yield of their crops.

The prime minister will also be given a briefing on the functioning of the South Punjab Secretariat and the ongoing development projects in Bahawalpur Division.

At the Lal Suhanra National Park in Bahawalpur, he will plant saplings in connection with the ongoing massive tree planting drive in the country. He will also review the latest technology used for the preservation of green cover.

