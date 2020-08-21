PMAS AAUR kicks off tree plantation campaign

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has kicked off tree plantation campaign besides launching a project on "Evaluation and Introduction of some Exotic Kiwi Cultivars" which was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR Prof Dr Qamar Zaman on its Koont Research Farm

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has kicked off tree plantation campaign besides launching a project on "Evaluation and Introduction of some Exotic Kiwi Cultivars" which was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR Prof Dr Qamar Zaman on its Koont Research Farm.

The programme is being funded by Punjab Agriculture Research board under the vision of Prime Minister Clean and Green Pakistan.

The purpose of the project is to climatize the Kiwi plants according to the Potohar region which can be a high valuable and profitable for the locals.

Talking to the participants the VC said that plantation of a tree is perpetual charity.

Due to urbanization, deforestation was at its peak but the incumbent government had taken solid steps to promote plantation at national level he said adding that the initiative was also appreciated at international level.

He said, with the plantation of fruits trees, Pakistan can deal with its two emerging threats climate change and hunger.

He urged the participants to work hard for the success of government's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign by mobilizing the citizens particularly youngsters towards tree plantation.

Dr Qamar uz Zaman planted a kiwi plant and also appreciated the ongoing research work at the University Research Farm.