UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMAS AAUR Kicks Off Tree Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:18 PM

PMAS AAUR kicks off tree plantation campaign

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has kicked off tree plantation campaign besides launching a project on "Evaluation and Introduction of some Exotic Kiwi Cultivars" which was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR Prof Dr Qamar Zaman on its Koont Research Farm

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has kicked off tree plantation campaign besides launching a project on "Evaluation and Introduction of some Exotic Kiwi Cultivars" which was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR Prof Dr Qamar Zaman on its Koont Research Farm.

The programme is being funded by Punjab Agriculture Research board under the vision of Prime Minister Clean and Green Pakistan.

The purpose of the project is to climatize the Kiwi plants according to the Potohar region which can be a high valuable and profitable for the locals.

Talking to the participants the VC said that plantation of a tree is perpetual charity.

Due to urbanization, deforestation was at its peak but the incumbent government had taken solid steps to promote plantation at national level he said adding that the initiative was also appreciated at international level.

He said, with the plantation of fruits trees, Pakistan can deal with its two emerging threats climate change and hunger.

He urged the participants to work hard for the success of government's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign by mobilizing the citizens particularly youngsters towards tree plantation.

Dr Qamar uz Zaman planted a kiwi plant and also appreciated the ongoing research work at the University Research Farm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Punjab Agriculture Rawalpindi Government

Recent Stories

China sees increase in tech transaction value

2 minutes ago

Balochistan government initiates women empowerment ..

2 minutes ago

Russia-Uzbekistan Ties Reach New Level of Comprehe ..

3 minutes ago

DPO Haripur reviews proposed routes of Muharram pr ..

3 minutes ago

Five days anti-polio campaign successfully conclud ..

9 minutes ago

IPH, WHO to start courses for medical professional ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.