PMAS organizes international seminar on kiwifruit production

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Wednesday organized an international seminar on kiwifruit production, breeding and quality improvement.

The seminar was organized by the Department of Horticulture with the aim to motivate and create awareness among the farmers and encourage them to grow kiwifruit.

Prof. Dr. Arif Atak from Bursa University Turkey was the guest speaker while Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi, Prof. Dr Muhammad Naeem, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Deans, Directors, faculty members and a large number of students attended the seminar.

Prof. Dr. Arif Atak delivered a lecture on the kiwifruit production, and breeding program and discussed the prospects of cooperation between the two countries on kiwifruit as currently Turkey holds seventh position in the globe.

He was of the view that Pakistan could benefit from Turkey's experience and assistance in promoting kiwi farming and extended collaboration between the two institutions which could be beneficial for the farmers of Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman appreciated the organizers and the scientists saying that promoting kiwi farming at a large scale and educating the farmers about its financial benefits would be helpful for Pakistan's economy.

He emphasized and urged to enhance the capacity of the nursery plants up to the maximum level for further disbursement among the farmers and local growers.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Sahi and Dr. Naeem, while addressing the participants said that it is high time to educate and equip the farmers in Pakistan with modern scientific agriculture technology which would be helpful to reduce the imports of agricultural products.

Earlier, Prof. Dr Azam Khan, Chairman of the Department and Project in charge of the kiwi project explained the activities going on for an adaptation of kiwifruit in different ecological regions of upper Punjab and highlighted the importance of new fruit as a cash crop in the arid regions of Punjab.