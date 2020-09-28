UrduPoint.com
'PM's Billion Tree Program, Guarantor Of Safe And Healthy Future'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

'PM's billion tree program, guarantor of safe and healthy future'

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Billion Tree Program is the guarantor of a safe and healthy future for next generations, PHA was using all its resources to provide a healthy environment to the citizens

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's billion Tree Program is the guarantor of a safe and healthy future for next generations, PHA was using all its resources to provide a healthy environment to the citizens.

These views were expressed by Chairman PHA Sargodha Syed Mahmood Bakhsh Gillani while talking to media-men after a tree planting ceremony at PHA lawn.

He said that PHA continued its tree planting campaign even when every department was closed during the corona lockdown. He said that PHA was following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and work was underway on various projects to beautify the city. He also planted a sapling in PHA lawn on the occasion.

Later,he also inspected the green belts along various roads.

