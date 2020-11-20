UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMSA Rescues Fishermen Stranded In Open Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:08 PM

PMSA rescues fishermen stranded in open sea

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency rescued 16 fishermen stranded in open sea and brought their out of order boat to Gwadar Port

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency rescued 16 fishermen stranded in open sea and brought their out of order boat to Gwadar Port.

According to a news release issued here on Friday, the Agency's Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) located at the PMSA Headquarters received information that a fishing boat Safeena Haji Al-Murtaza was stranded in open sea due to engine failure about 95 nautical miles away from Gwadar Port.

The PMSA immediately tasked its routine patrolling ship already in the open sea to rescue the stranded boat.

The stranded 16 fishermen were rescued and provided with first aid also, besides their boat was also towed to the Gwadar Port.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gwadar From

Recent Stories

Govt decides to revive SMEs

3 minutes ago

World Television Day to be marked on Saturday

3 minutes ago

Azerbaijani President Aliyev to Address Nation Lat ..

3 minutes ago

Nine Killed, Four Injured in Traffic Accident in C ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Refusing to Concede as Payback Over 'Russia ..

3 minutes ago

Led by Ms.Shreen Arshad Khan,Vice President,South ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.