PMSA rescues fishermen stranded in open sea

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency rescued 16 fishermen stranded in open sea and brought their out of order boat to Gwadar Port

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency rescued 16 fishermen stranded in open sea and brought their out of order boat to Gwadar Port.

According to a news release issued here on Friday, the Agency's Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) located at the PMSA Headquarters received information that a fishing boat Safeena Haji Al-Murtaza was stranded in open sea due to engine failure about 95 nautical miles away from Gwadar Port.

The PMSA immediately tasked its routine patrolling ship already in the open sea to rescue the stranded boat.

The stranded 16 fishermen were rescued and provided with first aid also, besides their boat was also towed to the Gwadar Port.