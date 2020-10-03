Pollution free cotton can fetch high economic returns: In-charge PCSI

Pakistan can fetch high economic returns by producing pollution free cotton , In-charge Pakistan Cotton Standard Institute Multan (PCSI) Mian Nasir said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan can fetch high economic returns by producing pollution free cotton , In-charge Pakistan Cotton Standard Institute Multan (PCSI) Mian Nasir said on Saturday.

He was addressing a ceremony to award certificates to persons, who successfully completed Cotton Standardisation Course in the Institute.

Cotton standardisation is of vital importance to earn huge foreign exchange.

There is dire need to introduce grading system in cotton.

Pakistan Cotton Standard Institute is imparting training to farmers, ginners and persons from textile sector on cotton standardisation.

About 5000 persons underwent this special training. Mian Nasir stated that PCSI was rendering its services for private sector too.

The institute hold cotton selector training programme in different cities including Karachi, Sakkhar and Multan. Deputy Director Syed Asif and Assistant Director Ibrar Hussain were also present on this occasion.