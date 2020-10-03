UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pollution Free Cotton Can Fetch High Economic Returns: In-charge PCSI

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 04:26 PM

Pollution free cotton can fetch high economic returns: In-charge PCSI

Pakistan can fetch high economic returns by producing pollution free cotton , In-charge Pakistan Cotton Standard Institute Multan (PCSI) Mian Nasir said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan can fetch high economic returns by producing pollution free cotton , In-charge Pakistan Cotton Standard Institute Multan (PCSI) Mian Nasir said on Saturday.

He was addressing a ceremony to award certificates to persons, who successfully completed Cotton Standardisation Course in the Institute.

Cotton standardisation is of vital importance to earn huge foreign exchange.

There is dire need to introduce grading system in cotton.

Pakistan Cotton Standard Institute is imparting training to farmers, ginners and persons from textile sector on cotton standardisation.

About 5000 persons underwent this special training. Mian Nasir stated that PCSI was rendering its services for private sector too.

The institute hold cotton selector training programme in different cities including Karachi, Sakkhar and Multan. Deputy Director Syed Asif and Assistant Director Ibrar Hussain were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Exchange Nasir Textile Cotton From

Recent Stories

450 outlaws arrested, 61 kg narcotics seized in Se ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif should share what secret conversation ..

29 minutes ago

India's Modi opens tunnel route to tense China bor ..

2 minutes ago

DIFC Courts launches new Arbitration Working Group

43 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate German President on Unity ..

43 minutes ago

Prime Minister Johnson Launches Study to Improve T ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.