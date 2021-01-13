Potato cultivation should be completed by Jan 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers of irrigated zones to complete cultivation of potato Rabi crops by January 31 to get bumper yield.

Spokesman of the agriculture extension department said here Wednesday that potato is used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium etc.

The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of potato including C-919, C-922, C-707, C-2115, C-9041, P-3163, P-3203 and Ghauri over maximum space as its produce not only plays a pivotal role in meeting the food requirements of the people, but it will help the growers in mitigating their financial issues, he said.