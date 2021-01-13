UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Potato Cultivation Should Be Completed By Jan 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 02:39 PM

Potato cultivation should be completed by Jan 31

The agriculture experts advised the growers of irrigated zones to complete cultivation of potato Rabi crops by January 31 to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers of irrigated zones to complete cultivation of potato Rabi crops by January 31 to get bumper yield.

Spokesman of the agriculture extension department said here Wednesday that potato is used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium etc.

The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of potato including C-919, C-922, C-707, C-2115, C-9041, P-3163, P-3203 and Ghauri over maximum space as its produce not only plays a pivotal role in meeting the food requirements of the people, but it will help the growers in mitigating their financial issues, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture January

Recent Stories

25 mills workers injured in two buses collision

2 minutes ago

114.349 mln saplings ready for plantation in sprin ..

2 minutes ago

S.Africa police arrest thousands for not wearing m ..

2 minutes ago

Very cold weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Brick-kiln sealed over violation

11 minutes ago

NGO holds free medical camp

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.