Potato Cultivation Should Start Immediately: Experts

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:12 PM

Potato cultivation should start immediately: experts

The agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of potato immediately and complete it by mid of October to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of potato immediately and complete it by mid of October to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said here Wednesday that potato was used largely in the country because it was a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium etc.

He said the last half of September was the most suitable time for cultivation of potato crops, therefore, farmers should start its cultivation immediately and use seed of approved varieties over the maximum space.

