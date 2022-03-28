UrduPoint.com

Poultry, Dairy Farms Under AIP Revitalization Scheme Inspected

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Assistant Commissioner Zahid Younas on Monday inspected a scheme titled, "Revitalization of Poultry farms," and reiterated that solid measures would be taken to make the initiative a complete success

Accompanied by livestock department Hassan Khel Sub-Division, the AC visited five poultry farms which were being assisted by the department.

Feed and medicine to the chickens at Poultry farms amounting to one million rupees approximately are being provided to help the locals in establishing their own business.

The Assistant Commissioner also inspected the AIP scheme "Revitalization of Dairy farms".

The existing dairy farm at Hassan Khel Sub-Division being assisted by the deptt in the shape of provision of Cows and medicine to the animals at Dairy farms to help the locals in establishing their own business at their own areas.

Spray against Lumpy skin disease and awareness is also being carried in the area.

Locals appreciated the steps taken by District Administration Peshawar.

Agriculture

