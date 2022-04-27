UrduPoint.com

PPP Senator For Price Support To Cotton Crop To Increase Textile Export

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 02:15 PM

PPP Senator for price support to cotton crop to increase textile export

Member of Core Committee of Pakistan People's Party Senator Taj Haider on Wednesday called for fixation of a reasonable minimum support price for cotton crop of this Kharif season

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Member of Core Committee of Pakistan People's Party Senator Taj Haider on Wednesday called for fixation of a reasonable minimum support price for cotton crop of this Kharif season.

In a statement here, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian said that cotton crop was the backbone of our economy. The textile industry provided ample employment for our peasants and workers at many stages of production cycle, besides being the major contributor to the country's exports.

" Our cotton crop which once figured 14 million bales has gone down to 6 million bales due to its low profitability and shifting to other cash crops," he added. A reasonable support price like Rs. 8000 plus per maund plus could encourage the farmers to cultivate the crop over more area and to use sufficient and better, the cotton production might jump easily by another 5 million bales.

Senator urged the price fixation before sowing of cotton crop, otherwise it would not help in increasing the crop area.

Textile industry had been importing large quantity of cotton which also was becoming uneconomical due to devaluation of Pakistani rupee, he said.

Pakistan needs to drastically cut down its imports. Import substitution of 5 million cotton bales would save us 5 billion Dollars in the import bill. Whereas, for just one billion dollars loan from IMF, Pakistan was being being forced to raise fuel prices which would result in an overall increase in our production costs and would further push up the inflation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF Exports Import Price Pakistan Peoples Party Textile Cotton From Industry Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports 9,830 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,830 new community cases of COVID-19

39 seconds ago
 India reports 2,927 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 2,927 new COVID-19 cases

41 seconds ago
 Australia's inflation hits 20-year high over risin ..

Australia's inflation hits 20-year high over rising fuel prices

42 seconds ago
 Investment in research boon for Australian economy ..

Investment in research boon for Australian economy: universities peak body

44 seconds ago
 E cards replace ancient cards business in Khyber P ..

E cards replace ancient cards business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

7 minutes ago
 Poland Officially Stops Importing Russian Gas

Poland Officially Stops Importing Russian Gas

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.