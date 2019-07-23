Precautionary measures imperative to control whitefly attack on cotton

Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures for controlling the whitefly attack

Mudassar Abbas, Deputy Director Research Information Agriculture Department said here on Tuesday that cotton growers should conduct pest scouting of their crops twice a week and continue this process by the end of October so that pest attacks including whitefly could be controlled before any damage of the crop.

After October, the severity of pest attack decreases, therefore, farmers should regularly conduct pest scouting to save their crops.

He also advised the cotton growers to listen to the weather reports on radio, television or other media before watering their crops.

He advised the cotton growers to use recommended pesticides to control attack of whitefly and other pests and for this purpose, they can get guidance, help and information from toll free agri helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000 from 8 am to 8 pm.