Precautionary Measures Imperative To Save Cotton Crop

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:05 PM

Precautionary measures imperative to save cotton crop

Agriculture experts said that farmers should take precautionary measures to control the attack of white fly as it caused heavy damage to the cotton crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) -:Agriculture experts said that farmers should take precautionary measures to control the attack of white fly as it caused heavy damage to the cotton crop.

Mudassar Abbas, Deputy Director Research Information Agriculture Department said here Tuesday that cotton growers should conduct pest scouting of their crops twice in a week and continue this process by end of October so that pest attacks including white fly could be controlled.

He highlighted that after October the severity of pest attack decreases. Therefore, the farmers should regularly conduct pest scouting to save their crops.

He advised the cotton growers to use recommended pesticides to control attack of whitefly and other pests and for this purpose, they can get guidance, help and information from toll free agri helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000.

