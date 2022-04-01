Prevailing dry spell may cause water stress on reservoirs, crops: Met office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The prevailing dry spell in most parts of the country during the next few days may cause water stress on water reservoirs, standing crops, vegetable and orchards

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1

"Farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly and go for early harvesting of wheat crop", the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed through its advisory.

The Met office has said that due to a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere the day temperatures are likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country in coming days.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 09-11 degree celsius above normal in Sindh, South Punjab and Southern and Central parts of Balochistan in the coming days.

Similarly, the day temperatures are likely to remain 08-10 degree celsius above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The general public has been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight while judicious use of water is requested in all aspects of life.

The Met office has also revealed that rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on April 02-03 Saturday and Sunday) while light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum during the period.