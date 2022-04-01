UrduPoint.com

Prevailing Dry Spell May Cause Water Stress On Reservoirs, Crops: Met Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 03:01 PM

Prevailing dry spell may cause water stress on reservoirs, crops: Met office

The prevailing dry spell in most parts of the country during the next few days may cause water stress on water reservoirs, standing crops, vegetable and orchards

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The prevailing dry spell in most parts of the country during the next few days may cause water stress on water reservoirs, standing crops, vegetable and orchards.

"Farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly and go for early harvesting of wheat crop", the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed through its advisory.

The Met office has said that due to a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere the day temperatures are likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country in coming days.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 09-11 degree celsius above normal in Sindh, South Punjab and Southern and Central parts of Balochistan in the coming days.

Similarly, the day temperatures are likely to remain 08-10 degree celsius above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The general public has been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight while judicious use of water is requested in all aspects of life.

The Met office has also revealed that rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on April 02-03 Saturday and Sunday) while light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum during the period.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water Murree Chakwal Jhelum Attock April May Sunday All Wheat

Recent Stories

Election's results reflect people's confidence in ..

Election's results reflect people's confidence in PM's leadership

20 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

20 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Putin Hold Phone Conversation - Report ..

Lukashenko, Putin Hold Phone Conversation - Reports

20 minutes ago
 Cotton crop to be cultivated over 2.5333 million h ..

Cotton crop to be cultivated over 2.5333 million hectares

20 minutes ago
 Mariupol evacuation Friday not yet certain: Red Cr ..

Mariupol evacuation Friday not yet certain: Red Cross

24 minutes ago
 Law, order maintenance, controlling crimes prime f ..

Law, order maintenance, controlling crimes prime focus in South Punjab: Addl IG

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.