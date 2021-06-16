UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PRI Offers Week Long Poultry Training Programme

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

PRI offers week long poultry training programme

A week long, free of cost, poultry training programme is being offered by Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A week long, free of cost, poultry training programme is being offered by Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi.

According to Research Officer, PRI, Rawalpindi, Dr.

Farhan Afzal, the programme will start on June 21 and continue till June 25 with 9.00 AM to 1 PM timing of the course.

Interested men and women can apply for the course while the prospectus of the programme can be taken from the office of PRI.

The applications may be submitted in the office of director PRI till 9 AM June 21.

Related Topics

Murree Road Rawalpindi May June Women From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

South Africa Reinstates Strict Quarantine as COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Scenes of Hullabaloo in National Assembly go viral ..

14 minutes ago

Its Galaxy Week on Samsung’s Online Shop!

16 minutes ago

Climate commitments of G7 summit do not meet expec ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to ensure COVID-19 vaccine availability at va ..

2 minutes ago

Murder accused killed in lahore

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.