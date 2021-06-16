PRI offers week long poultry training programme

A week long, free of cost, poultry training programme is being offered by Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A week long, free of cost, poultry training programme is being offered by Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi.

According to Research Officer, PRI, Rawalpindi, Dr.

Farhan Afzal, the programme will start on June 21 and continue till June 25 with 9.00 AM to 1 PM timing of the course.

Interested men and women can apply for the course while the prospectus of the programme can be taken from the office of PRI.

The applications may be submitted in the office of director PRI till 9 AM June 21.