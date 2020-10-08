Prices of onion and tomato on the rise

The prices of vegetables, especially onion and tomatoes, are constantly very high for the last three weeks both at the retail and wholesale markets in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The prices of vegetables, especially onion and tomatoes, are constantly very high for the last three weeks both at the retail and wholesale markets in the Federal capital.

The retailers were charging consumers at their free will and same is the situation at the wholesale market at I-11/4 , as every trader has fixed own rates for the essential commodities. For instance, tomato is available at Rs150 per kilogramme (kg) and onion at Rs100 per kg at the retail shops.

During a visit at vegetable market sector I-11/4, the traders told APP that both the commodities were supplied from Afghanistan and the fluctuation in prices was due to the hurdles created in supply from across the border.

"The prices are increased whenever the supply is stopped at the Torkham border," said Muhammad Ashraf, a trader at the market.

He said the rates were fixed every morning and the difference of prices was calculated on the basis of quality of vegetable or fruit.

Another trader, Badsha Khan said the shortage of tomatoes was due to ending of season in Quetta and Kabul.

He said that only 2-3 trucks carrying tomatoes were arriving in Islamabad fruit and vegetable market while 10-12 containers of tomatoes were being exported from Kabul.

He said there was demand of 35-40 trucks on daily basis to meet demands of twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He hoped the situation would improve after weeks when tomatoes from Sindh's districts including Thatha and Badin would reach to the market.

Similarly, peas are being sold at Rs 250 and the price of ginger has been increased from Rs 410 to Rs 450 per kg.

According to retailers, onion and tomato prices had gone up due to increase in demand and disruption in supply.

"Our local production has also been decreased that lead the prices to hike," they added.

The shopkeepers maintained that prices had been increased in the wholesale market and they were only passing them onto the consumers.

Rashid Ali, a resident of G-11 said that there was no proper check on the prices of onion and tomato that had made impossible for people to eat bread with tomatoes, onions and chillies.

"The price of tomato and onion cost more than vegetables brought to home daily. They are even costlier than fruits now days," he added.

He appealed the administration to devise a mechanism to stabilize the prices in the market, adding that proper action should be taken against the violators.

Due to a spike in prices, people did not buy more than half a kilogram of tomato at a time while some refrain to purchase after asking for price, said another buyer at G-9 market.

He said even coriander leaves and green chilies, which came complimentary with vegetables, were now being sold with a price tag of over Rs 10-20 for 100 grams.

"The increase in the vegetable prices has forced many to exclude these from their shopping list," he added.

Chairman Market Committee Roshdil Khan Hoti said the rates would be normalised within next some days with stability in supply of the commodities to the market.

When Contacted, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat said the administration was fully aware of the situation and regular campaigns were being conducted for the compliance of official rates.

All the assistant commissioners were paying regular visits at different markets of the city to ensure the implementation of official rates issued by the market committee on daily basis, he added.

Actions were being taken against the profiteers and hoarders on the spot to provide relief to common buyers, the DC remarked.

