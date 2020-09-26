Programme launched to ensure monitoring of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has launched an Independent Third Party Monitoring of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP), aimed at evaluating a performance report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has launched an Independent Third Party Monitoring of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP), aimed at evaluating a performance report.

In this respect, a letter of support was signed amongst Ministry of Climate Change, the Consortium of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) here.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Country Head of FAO, Head of WWF and senior officials of different organizations attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Amin Aslam said "Our project ten billion tree tsunami was quite successful in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and reason behind this was that timber mafia was pushed back. The other reason of success was that the project was people-centric.

He said this project, launched with required planning and time frame, has produced 0.5 million jobs for the youth.

The minister said this project also made a balance between old and new forests, adding that the transparency was given prime importance as WWF was employed to check performance report.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been highlighting this project at international fora due to which it achieved recognition across the world.

Zartaj Gul said the present government was the first one which had constituted a monitoring team for evaluation of its project's performance. "It is also vision of Prime Minister to work with credibility and transparency," she added.

In their brief remarks, officials of different organizations lauded Pakistan's effort to making the country green and pollution free through implementing plantation programmes.

