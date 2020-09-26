UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Programme Launched To Ensure Monitoring Of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:17 PM

Programme launched to ensure monitoring of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has launched an Independent Third Party Monitoring of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP), aimed at evaluating a performance report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has launched an Independent Third Party Monitoring of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP), aimed at evaluating a performance report.

In this respect, a letter of support was signed amongst Ministry of Climate Change, the Consortium of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) here.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Country Head of FAO, Head of WWF and senior officials of different organizations attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Amin Aslam said "Our project ten billion tree tsunami was quite successful in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and reason behind this was that timber mafia was pushed back. The other reason of success was that the project was people-centric.

He said this project, launched with required planning and time frame, has produced 0.5 million jobs for the youth.

The minister said this project also made a balance between old and new forests, adding that the transparency was given prime importance as WWF was employed to check performance report.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been highlighting this project at international fora due to which it achieved recognition across the world.

Zartaj Gul said the present government was the first one which had constituted a monitoring team for evaluation of its project's performance. "It is also vision of Prime Minister to work with credibility and transparency," she added.

In their brief remarks, officials of different organizations lauded Pakistan's effort to making the country green and pollution free through implementing plantation programmes.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Agriculture Event Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Asim Bajwa appreciates Imran Khan for his impressi ..

59 seconds ago

St. Petersburg Youth Career Forum Offers Participa ..

3 minutes ago

Investigators Still Searching For Crashed An-26 Pl ..

3 minutes ago

3rd 'Air Cargo Control Unit 'inaugurated

3 minutes ago

TBTT creating thousands green jobs for unemployed: ..

4 minutes ago

PM urges global community to investigate human rig ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.