Programme To Increase Wheat Yield Begins

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:21 PM

Programme to increase wheat yield begins

A national programme to increase wheat yield has been launched under the Prime Minister Agricultural Emergency Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A national programme to increase wheat yield has been launched under the Prime Minister Agricultural Emergency Programme.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said here on Wednesday that applications had been sought from wheat growers for sowing of wheat on plots that would put on exhibition.

He said that farmers of irrigated and rain-fed areas could participate in the programme.

He said the Punjab government would give Rs 11,000 for 1 acre, adding that terms and conditions were mentioned on the application form.

He further said application in this regard would be received till October 15.

