Project To Increase Per Acre Yield Of Wheat Begins

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:33 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture department is providing 432,500 sacks carrying seed of hybrid wheat varieties to registered farmers of the province under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

A spokesman for the department said on Wednesday that these sacks were being provided on concessional price.

He said subsidy was being given on certified wheat varieties that included Faisalabad 2008, Ujala 2016, Pakistan 13, Onaaj 2017, Fateha Jhang 2017, Barani-17, Zankol 2016 and Fakkhar Bhakkar.

He said under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme a hefty amount of above Rs 9 billion had been allocated to increase per acre yield of wheat at national level.

