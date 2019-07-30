UrduPoint.com
Promotion Of Cotton Top Priority Of Govt: Agriculture Minister

Tue 30th July 2019

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Nauman Lungrial said on Monday that the promotion of cotton crop as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was top priority of the Punjab government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Nauman Lungrial said on Monday that the promotion of cotton crop as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was top priority of the Punjab government.

He expressed these remarks after third meeting of Cotton Crop Management Group, here.

He said that cotton was a backbone of the agriculture sector. He said the economy could not be improved without promoting cotton crop.

Nauman Lungrial said the Punjab government was taking all possible measures to improve productivity of crops.

Collaborative efforts of all stakeholders were of vital importance to enhance cotton production.

The minister stated that strict monitoring was being ensured to discourage undue profiteering on pesticides and fertilizers.

Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed also spoke and informed that special training for mechanical picking of cotton was also imparted in the province. Similarly, field officials were visiting forms to educate and guide farmers, he added.

On this occasion, different officers of Agriculture department were also present.

